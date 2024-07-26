RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


8 crew adrift on tugboat rescued off Alibag
July 26, 2024  10:45
Representational image
Eight of the 14 crew members from a tugboat that went adrift in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra's Alibag coast have been rescued so far, a police official said on Friday. 

 The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard, he said. A chopper of the Coast Guard has been engaged in the operation, which was started around 9 am and eight crew members of the tugboat have been rescued so far, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police. The remaining six crew members are also being evacuated, he said. 

 The Coast Guard chopper picked up the eight crew members from the tugboat and dropped them at Alibag beach, he said, adding that all the crew members were safe.

 A small carrier vessel operated by JSW got caught in the stormy weather today between Jaigarh and Salav as it drifted due to strong winds and low visibility, JSW Group had said in a statement on Thursday.

 Police had said that the tugboat was near the Kolaba fort off the Alibag coast in Raigad district when it drifted after its engine stopped functioning. Raigad police, Coast Guard and revenue officials were on alert to launch the rescue of the stranded boat, but were facing difficulties due to heavy rainfall, high tide and strong winds, Gharge said. PTI
