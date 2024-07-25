RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UN concerned over violence against minorities in India
July 25, 2024  22:23
image
The United Nations Human Rights Committee on Thursday voiced concern about alleged discrimination and violence against minority groups in India as well as over application of counter-terrorism legislation for decades in some districts of the country.

The UN Human Rights Committee in Geneva issued its findings on Croatia, Honduras, India, Maldives, Malta, Suriname and Syria after examining the seven States parties in its latest session.

The findings contain the Committee's main concerns and recommendations on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as positive aspects.

On India, while appreciating the measures adopted by it to address discrimination, the Committee expressed concern about alleged discrimination and violence against minority groups, including religious minorities, such as Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and LGBTI people.

It called upon India to adopt comprehensive legislation prohibiting discrimination, raise awareness among the general public, and provide training to civil servants, law enforcement officers, the judiciary and community leaders to promote respect for diversity.

India has repeatedly said that its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens and there are no grounds for any concern on treatment of minorities. 

The Committee was concerned that some provisions of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts and counter-terrorism legislation are not in compliance with the Covenant. -- PTI
