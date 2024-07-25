Those who tolerate paper leaks responsible for crime: Pilot





He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held at Birla Sabhagar in Jaipur on Thursday. The newly appointed state president of NSUI Rajasthan Vinod Jakhar took charge officially.





Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "I am happy that the issue of NEET has become a burning issue in the country, which was raised by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. The govt has no answer on this issue and it has become blind and deaf. The government is saying that leaks have happened only in certain places. We all should seek answers about how these paper leaks happen. Mere paper works and speeches won't help, you need to catch those people who are indulged in this. Those who are tolerating this crime are equally responsible for it."

AICC General Secretary-in charge of Chhattisgarh and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre on the recent irregularities in the NEET exam and said that those in power who are turning a blind eye to the paper leaks are equally responsible for the crime.