Revere this office, but love country more: Biden
July 25, 2024  06:33
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday night ET addressed his nation from the Oval Office to explain his decision end his 2024 candidacy and to 'pass the torch' to Vice President Kamala Harris.   

"I revere this office, but I love my country more. It's been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in the defence of democracy, which is at stake, it's more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people. 

"But this sacred task, perfecting our union, it's not about me. It's about you, your families, your futures. It's about we, the people... " Biden said.

"I believe America is at an inflexion. One of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now will determine the fate of our nation and the world for decades to come... In this moment, we can see those we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans... We are a great nation because we are a good people... 

"The truth, the sacred cause of this country is larger than any one of us... A cause of American democracy itself must unite to protect it... 

"It's become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavour. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, and my vision for America's future all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy..." Biden said in his address.
