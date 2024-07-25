Reflections on INS Brahmaputra fire & flooding incident





In a terrible tragedy, INS Brahmaputra, a frontline warship commissioned in April 2000, suffered extensive damage due to a fire accident on Jul 21, 2024. The subsequent firefighting efforts managed to control the fire but the vessel capsized in the afternoon hours of Jul 22. The MoD press release (reproduced below), crafted with many euphemisms, leaves informed observers in little doubt about the future of the magnificent "Raging Rhino".