RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Red alert for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai
July 25, 2024  13:38
The Vihar Lake overflowed today
The Vihar Lake overflowed today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warning a Red Alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30 am.morning.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.

 Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing. With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock, officials said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sara's Trip To Kashmir
Sara's Trip To Kashmir

Kashmir has a special place in Sara Ali Khan's heart, and she never gets tired of visiting it.

Oh-So-Cute Hruta!
Oh-So-Cute Hruta!

The Marathi mulgi is obsessed with denims and florals.

How Best To Utilise Rs 17,500 Tax Saving
How Best To Utilise Rs 17,500 Tax Saving

Rediff.com spoke to registered investment advisors to figure out how best the extra Rs 17,500 saved ever year can be invested to create a decent corpus in the years ahead. This is what they said.

Agniveer among 3 held in vehicle snatching case in Mohali
Agniveer among 3 held in vehicle snatching case in Mohali

Mohali Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three youths, including an Agniveer, in a vehicle snatching case.

India target best-ever medal haul at Paris Olympics
India target best-ever medal haul at Paris Olympics

Three years ago, India returned from Tokyo with seven medals, and it is only natural that a double-digit performance is now desired in Paris.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances