RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall renamed to...
July 25, 2024  14:26
image
Venues for different ceremonial functions, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were on Thursday renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the president of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people.

"Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos," a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan -- 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' -- as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively, it said.

'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards.

"The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'. The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since the ancient times, making 'Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue," the statement said.

'Ashok Hall' was originally a ballroom.

"The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings' or is 'bereft of any sorrow'," the statement said.

Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence, it said.

"The national emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree, which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok'," it said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'The trend started in Tokyo will continue in Paris'
'The trend started in Tokyo will continue in Paris'

The team will begin its campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by matches against Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1) and Australia (August 2).

Wamiqa's Princess Moment
Wamiqa's Princess Moment

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's India Couture Week showstopper will take your breath away.

Rains hit normal life in Mumbai, red alert issued
Rains hit normal life in Mumbai, red alert issued

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.

A Neat Tragedy Called NEET
A Neat Tragedy Called NEET

NEET is a court-ordered examination, supposedly aimed at meritocracy. However, over the past years when the incumbent Narendra Modi government at the Centre began implementing it, it took on political and casteist colours, observes N...

Pant or Samson? Who will keep wickets in Sri Lanka T20 series?
Pant or Samson? Who will keep wickets in Sri Lanka T20 series?

In terms of sheer numbers there is not much to choose between the two wicketkeepers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances