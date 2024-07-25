RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Palestine flag raised, US flag burnt near Congress
July 25, 2024  08:53
image
Pro-Palestinian-protestors on Wednesday lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks away from the United States Congress and hoisted a Palestine flag in its place.

The incident happened in front of the Union Station, near the US Congress, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a Joint Session of the US Congress.

The protestors in several hundreds were protesting against the US policy in the Middle East and the bombing of innocent civilians by Israelis in Gaza and parts of Palestine.

Six people were arrested by the local police. Videos posted online showed that the protestors were shouting pro-Hamas and anti-Israeli slogans. They lowered a huge American flag in front of the busy Union Station and burned it down, then they raised the flag of Palestine which was much smaller.

The protests were also held in several parts of the city as Netanyahu addressed the Congress. Many of them were seen shouting slogans against him outside the hotel he stayed in. Several other protestors were seen defacing some of the historic monuments in the city and writing Hamas over the wall and statue.

Barricades were installed around important government buildings and offices in the city, including the White House and the US Congress. Police used pepper spray against the protestors outside the US Capitol.

'US flag set ablaze, 23 arrested as thousands protest Netanyahu's D.C. visit,' The Washington Post reported.

'Though most demonstrators walked and chanted peacefully, there were some clashes with law enforcement, and D.C. and Capitol Police said they arrested 15 people in total. The US Park Police arrested eight people,' it said.

The protestors also put ablaze an effigy of Netanyahu, spray-painted the Christopher Columbus fountain and adjacent Liberty Bell reproduction with messages like 'Free Gaza', 'All zionists are bastards', and 'Free Palestine'.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Police officers take down Palestinian flags that were hoisted in protest at Union Station on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2024. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'How Can You Body-Shame Someone For Your Fun?'
'How Can You Body-Shame Someone For Your Fun?'

'If a senior person like Ranvir Shorey, who has worked in the industry for so many years, cannot take a stand for me, what should I expect from the others?'

Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?
Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?

What's more gorgeous than one Stree promoting her film? Well, two Strees, of course!

Canadian coach, analyst kicked out of Olympics after drone spying incident
Canadian coach, analyst kicked out of Olympics after drone spying incident

New Zealand's women's team said their training session on Monday had been disrupted by a drone flown by a staff member of their opening Group A opponents Canada.

Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address
Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address

Telling his fellow countrymen that America is at an inflection point, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule
Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

With a jam-packed schedule brimming with both legendary athletes and captivating storylines, Paris 2024 promises unforgettable moments.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances