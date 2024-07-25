Move to safer places: Shinde tells Raigad, Pune





Traffic has been halted at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route following the debris from a landslide as a result of the heavy rains.





According to Raigad Police, "Traffic is stopped at Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad-Pune route due to a landslide. Traffic will be stopped for the next few hours until the debris is cleared."





Speaking to ANI, Shinde said that water is still there on the roads and in the houses in Pune. He also said that the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner have been put on alert.





"There is water on the roads and in the houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on alert," he said.





Further, he said that teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed and army and airlifting teams have also been kept on alert.





"Teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed there. I have spoken to the Army to keep their teams on alert. Preparations have also been made for airlifting operations if needed."





Shinde appealed to the people and asked them to cooperate with the administration to move to safer places. He also said that an orange alert had been sounded in Mumbai for the next three hours.





"I appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration to move to safer places. In Mumbai, an 'orange' alert has been sounded for the next 3 hours. I have spoken to the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to take all measures. 222 water pumps are working to drain excess water in different areas," he said.

As the state of Maharashtra faces the effects of continuous rainfall, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the state. The CM called the Raigad collector and told him to help all flood-affected people and assured him of all help.