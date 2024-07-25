RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi to pay homage at Kargil War Memorial on Friday
July 25, 2024  20:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

The prime minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

"On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 am and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, it said. 

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. 

The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Net credit card additions down 48% to 2 mn in Q1
Net credit card additions down 48% to 2 mn in Q1

The net credit card additions in the banking sector nearly halved to 2 million in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY25) from the previous quarter due to seasonal and regulatory factors. According to the Reserve Bank...

Must ensure full respect for LAC: Jaishankar to Wang Yi
Must ensure full respect for LAC: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

Took 5 decades to realise mistake: HC on barring govt staff from joining RSS
Took 5 decades to realise mistake: HC on barring govt staff from joining RSS

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday said it took the Union government nearly five decades to realise that an "internationally renowned" organisation like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was wrongly placed in the list of organisations...

India get sleep doctor on board to assist Olympians
India get sleep doctor on board to assist Olympians

India's athletes are being told that plenty of shut-eye could be the foundation for Olympic success and the team has roped in sleep therapist Monika Sharma to keep them at their sharpest in Paris.

Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace
Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace

Naidu claimed that he never saw such a situation like how it was when Reddy, the YSRCP chief, ruled during the past five years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances