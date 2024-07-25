MNS to go solo for Maha polls, fight 200 seats





In a sharp criticism of the state's administration, Thackeray challenged the financial feasibility of the Mahayuti alliance's plans.





He remarked, "The Maharashtra government lacks the funds to repair potholes. How will they find the money for 'Laadli Behen' and 'Laadla Bhai'?"





He further commented on the internal conflicts within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying, "If both Laadla Bhai and Behen were happy together, then the party wouldn't have split."





Highlighting the confusion within the current political landscape, Thackeray stated, "One could not make out which MLA is in which party. In upcoming polls, there will be a rumble fight amongst these parties."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced his intention to contest 200 to 250 seats independently in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.