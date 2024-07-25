RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets extend losses for 5th session
July 25, 2024  16:14
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors offloaded metal, banking and finance stocks amid a lacklustre trend in global markets. Heavy foreign fund outflows after a hike in securities transaction tax and short-term capital gains tax also impacted markets' sentiment negatively.

 After a sharp fall in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex managed to recover some of the lost ground to settle 109.08 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 80,039.80, as a sharp rally in Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro restricted markets fall. During the day, it tanked 671 points or 0.83 per cent to 79,477.83.
