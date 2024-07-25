RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets extend losses for 5th session
July 25, 2024  17:22
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors offloaded metal, banking and finance stocks amid a lacklustre trend in global markets. 

 Heavy foreign fund outflows after a hike in securities transaction tax and short-term capital gains tax also impacted markets' sentiment negatively, traders said. However, strong buying in oil & stocks, energy and auto shares helped the indices offset some losses, they added.
TOP STORIES

Telling his fellow countrymen that America is at an inflection point, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

The principal said that particular day was reserved for "speaking in English only" and that is why the students were stopped, the sources said, quoting her.

Debutant Ankita Bhakat left behind seasoned campaigners like Deepika Kumar to emerge as the best-placed Indian archer at 11th in the women's individual recurve qualification.

Venues for different ceremonial functions, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were on Thursday renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

The IMD issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions.

