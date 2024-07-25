Maha rains: ST bus ops suspended in Thane district





The district received 138 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 1 pm, bringing this season's total to 1,424 mm, a civic official said today.





In Ambernath, 18 elderly residents of Sahavas old age home were relocated to upper floors at another old age home in Maher. Similarly, 30 children and staff from Satkarma ashram were rescued and shifted to Pragati Andha Vidyalaya.





As many as 200 persons were evacuated to BSUP building. In Kalyan, 40 families, comprising 156 persons, were relocated as a precautionary measure.





Water levels exceeded the danger level in Badlapur barrage, Jambul dam, Mohane dam and Ulhas river in Kalyan, reports said. The villages of Mohane, Varap, Valdhuni, Kalyan, Ane, Bhisol, Rayte, Apti, Dahagaon, and Manjarli in Kalyan taluka; Ambernath, Badlapur, Eranjad, Kudsavre, Kanhere, and Kasgaon in Ambernath taluka; Shahad, Ulhasnagar, and Mharal in Ulhasnagar taluka; and Dive Agar and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi taluka are expected to be affected due to flooding, district officials said.





Villages around the Tansa dam were put on high alert as the water storage in the dam reached 99.18 per cent capacity. Additionally, five houses, including two kutcha houses, were reported damaged in Bhiwandi and Shahapur talukas. In Kalyan taluka, the movement on the Runde and Rayte bridges has been suspended due to overflowing water, with villagers along the riverbanks alerted for safety. Kalyan-Murbad road and Murbad-Sahapur roads were closed due to submerged bridges. In Kalyan, 96 families were asked to shift to safe locations.





The Murbad-Shahapur road was closed as Chikli bridge went under water. Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Thane district to assist with rescue and relief efforts, officials said.





In a release, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said it was suspending services on at least a dozen routes in the district due to water flowing above bridge decks.





These comprise five routes in Murbad, as well as those serviced by Wada, Thane, Kalyan and Vithalwadi depots. "Bridges in Kishore, Pali, Badlapur, Eranjad, Chikla, Shivdholi, Mhasa are under water, while a tree fell on the road in Sakhra," the MSRTC release informed.

