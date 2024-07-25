RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha rains: ST bus ops suspended in Thane district
July 25, 2024  18:17
image
Rains battered most parts of Thane district on Thursday, leading to widespread flooding and necessitating rescue operations in Ambernath and some other areas. 

The district received 138 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 1 pm, bringing this season's total to 1,424 mm, a civic official said today.

In Ambernath, 18 elderly residents of Sahavas old age home were relocated to upper floors at another old age home in Maher. Similarly, 30 children and staff from Satkarma ashram were rescued and shifted to Pragati Andha Vidyalaya.

As many as 200 persons were evacuated to BSUP building. In Kalyan, 40 families, comprising 156 persons, were relocated as a precautionary measure. 

Water levels exceeded the danger level in Badlapur barrage, Jambul dam, Mohane dam and Ulhas river in Kalyan, reports said. The villages of Mohane, Varap, Valdhuni, Kalyan, Ane, Bhisol, Rayte, Apti, Dahagaon, and Manjarli in Kalyan taluka; Ambernath, Badlapur, Eranjad, Kudsavre, Kanhere, and Kasgaon in Ambernath taluka; Shahad, Ulhasnagar, and Mharal in Ulhasnagar taluka; and Dive Agar and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi taluka are expected to be affected due to flooding, district officials said.

 Villages around the Tansa dam were put on high alert as the water storage in the dam reached 99.18 per cent capacity. Additionally, five houses, including two kutcha houses, were reported damaged in Bhiwandi and Shahapur talukas. In Kalyan taluka, the movement on the Runde and Rayte bridges has been suspended due to overflowing water, with villagers along the riverbanks alerted for safety. Kalyan-Murbad road and Murbad-Sahapur roads were closed due to submerged bridges. In Kalyan, 96 families were asked to shift to safe locations. 

The Murbad-Shahapur road was closed as Chikli bridge went under water. Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Thane district to assist with rescue and relief efforts, officials said. 

In a release, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said it was suspending services on at least a dozen routes in the district due to water flowing above bridge decks. 

These comprise five routes in Murbad, as well as those serviced by Wada, Thane, Kalyan and Vithalwadi depots. "Bridges in Kishore, Pali, Badlapur, Eranjad, Chikla, Shivdholi, Mhasa are under water, while a tree fell on the road in Sakhra," the MSRTC release informed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address
Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address

Telling his fellow countrymen that America is at an inflection point, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

MP principal booked for preventing Sanskrit 'shloka' in school
MP principal booked for preventing Sanskrit 'shloka' in school

The principal said that particular day was reserved for "speaking in English only" and that is why the students were stopped, the sources said, quoting her.

Olympics Archery: Ankita 11th in individual, women's team through to quarters
Olympics Archery: Ankita 11th in individual, women's team through to quarters

Debutant Ankita Bhakat left behind seasoned campaigners like Deepika Kumar to emerge as the best-placed Indian archer at 11th in the women's individual recurve qualification.

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall will now be called...
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall, Ashok Hall will now be called...

Venues for different ceremonial functions, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were on Thursday renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

4 killed in rain havoc in Pune; Army, NDRF called in
4 killed in rain havoc in Pune; Army, NDRF called in

The IMD issued a 'red alert' for Pune district and asked people to take precautions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances