Landslide halts traffic on Raigad-Pune road





According to Raigad Police, "Traffic is stopped at Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad-Pune route due to a landslide. Traffic will be stopped for the next few hours until the debris is cleared."





Speaking about the heavy rains in the district, Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase said, "It is raining heavily in the hilly areas of Pune in the Western Ghats. We have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges and we are monitoring the situation. We have appealed to industrial establishments to also give their employees a day off today, as in the next three hours, we are expecting heavy to moderately heavy rains in the Pune region."





"A person died and one was injured due to a rockslide in Adharwadi village in Pune rural. Three people are trapped in a landslide in Dasve village in Lavasa city. NDRF has been sent for search and rescue. Three people died due to electrocution in Pune city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are monitoring the situation," said the official. The Pune District Collector further appealed to citizens not to step out unnecessarily in the heavy downpours.





Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday.

Traffic has been halted at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route following the debris from a landslide as a result of the heavy rains.