RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Landslide halts traffic on Raigad-Pune road
July 25, 2024  12:19
image
Traffic has been halted at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route following the debris from a landslide as a result of the heavy rains. 

 According to Raigad Police, "Traffic is stopped at Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad-Pune route due to a landslide. Traffic will be stopped for the next few hours until the debris is cleared." 

 Speaking about the heavy rains in the district, Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase said, "It is raining heavily in the hilly areas of Pune in the Western Ghats. We have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges and we are monitoring the situation. We have appealed to industrial establishments to also give their employees a day off today, as in the next three hours, we are expecting heavy to moderately heavy rains in the Pune region." 

 "A person died and one was injured due to a rockslide in Adharwadi village in Pune rural. Three people are trapped in a landslide in Dasve village in Lavasa city. NDRF has been sent for search and rescue. Three people died due to electrocution in Pune city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are monitoring the situation," said the official. The Pune District Collector further appealed to citizens not to step out unnecessarily in the heavy downpours. 

 Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Heartfelt Letter To College Freshers
A Heartfelt Letter To College Freshers

Explore, engage, participate and excel in as many co-curricular activities and hackathons as possible to improve your self-confidence, communication skills and overall personality, advises rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa.

Heavy rains flood several areas of Pune, 4 dead
Heavy rains flood several areas of Pune, 4 dead

Heavy and incessant rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in Pune were inundated, following...

Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick of medals
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick of medals

'In women's singles now, there are a lot of long rallies and long matches, being consistent. I am confident in that now.'

'50 Terrorists Are Hiding In Doda Jungle'
'50 Terrorists Are Hiding In Doda Jungle'

'The jungles of Doda covers about 250 km.' 'Sleeper cells are providing active help to the terrorists.' 'The terrain and situation is such that it is not possible to keep track of every inch.'

SC in 8-1 verdict says states, not Centre, have power to tax mines
SC in 8-1 verdict says states, not Centre, have power to tax mines

In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states have the legislative competence to impose taxes on mines and minerals-bearing lands under the Constitution.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances