Khadakwasla dam overflows into Mutha river in Pune
July 25, 2024  10:27
File pic
File pic
Heavy rainfall forces release of water from Khadakwasla Dam-Pune, heavy rains in Mumbai.

Due to continuous rainfall in the Khadakwasla Dam catchment area, the dam reached full capacity on Thursday. The Pune administration, as per the District Information Office, increased the water release into the Mutha River to 40,000 cusecs at 6 a.m.

Earlier, at 4 a.m. on Thursday, water was released at 27,203 cusecs. An alert has been issued to residents along the riverbanks to remain vigilant.

An alert has been issued to residents along the riverbanks to remain vigilant.

Additionally, heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday night caused water to enter homes and buildings in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar. The Pune Fire Department deployed boats to evacuate residents.

Additionally, heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday night caused water to enter homes and buildings in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar. The Pune Fire Department deployed boats to evacuate residents.
