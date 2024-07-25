RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kamala is experienced, tough, capable: Biden
July 25, 2024  06:39
US President Joe Biden says, "In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America's future. I made my choice. I've made my views known. 

"I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She experienced. She's tough. She's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. 

"Now the choice is up to you, the American people. When you make that choice, remember the words of Benjamin Franklin... 

"When Benjamin Franklin was asked whether the founders had given America a monarchy or a republic, Franklin's response was, 'a republic if you can keep it'. A republic if you can keep it. Whether we keep a republic is now in your hands..."
TOP STORIES

Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address
Telling his fellow countrymen that America is at an inflection point, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

Protestors burn US flag, raise Palestine's as Netanyahu addresses US Congress
Protestors burn US flag, raise Palestine's as Netanyahu addresses US Congress

Pro-Palestinian protestors on Wednesday lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks away from the US Congress and hoisted a Palestine flag in its place.

Olympics PIX: Chaos as Morocco beat Argentina; France whip US
Olympics PIX: Chaos as Morocco beat Argentina; France whip US

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Firing should scare Salman: Bishnoi's brother to shooter
Firing should scare Salman: Bishnoi's brother to shooter

"You will create history by doing this job and your name will be there in all newspapers and other media," it said, citing their conversation.

Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax
Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax

The income tax department on Wednesday issued FAQs on changes in the capital gains tax saying the idea behind it was to simplify the tax structure and promote ease of compliance. The holding period for various asset classes for the...

