Kamala is experienced, tough, capable: Biden

Kamala is experienced, tough, capable: BidenJuly 25, 2024 06:39
US President Joe Biden says, "In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America's future. I made my choice. I've made my views known.
"I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She experienced. She's tough. She's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.
"Now the choice is up to you, the American people. When you make that choice, remember the words of Benjamin Franklin...
"When Benjamin Franklin was asked whether the founders had given America a monarchy or a republic, Franklin's response was, 'a republic if you can keep it'. A republic if you can keep it. Whether we keep a republic is now in your hands..."
