JD-U leader Rajib Ranjan dies in Delhi, Nitish expresses grief
July 25, 2024  23:08
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the sudden demise of Janata Dal-United national general secretary and spokesman Rajib Ranjan.

According to party sources, Ranjan, 65, breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi shortly after he got admitted following difficulty in breathing.

In his condolence message, Kumar, who heads the JD-U, described Ranjan as "an able politician and a noted social activist".

Hailing from Nalanda district, to which the chief minister also belongs, the JD-U leader had won the Islampur assembly constituency in 2010.

Five years later, differences with Kumar led him to join the BJP, which was then in opposition.

In December 2022, Ranjan quit the saffron party and was back in the JD-U shortly after. -- PTI
