RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet, LAC disengagement gets boost
July 25, 2024  20:13
image
Just In: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane on the sidelines of the East Asia summit and discusses bilateral ties and situation at the border. 

Jaishankar and Wang agree to give strong guidance to complete disengagement process. 

Must ensure full respect for Line of Actual Control and past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise ties, Jaishankar tells Wang, PTI reports.

Details soon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace
Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace

Naidu claimed that he never saw such a situation like how it was when Reddy, the YSRCP chief, ruled during the past five years.

As Olympics kick off, Gazans seek refuge in football
As Olympics kick off, Gazans seek refuge in football

Inspired by the Olympics worlds away in Paris, some Palestinian youths played football against each other at a school sheltering the displaced in the war-torn Gaza Strip

SC rules states can tax mines, royalty on minerals not tax
SC rules states can tax mines, royalty on minerals not tax

In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states have the legislative competence to impose taxes on mines and minerals-bearing lands under the Constitution.

Olympics Archery: Ankita 11th in individual, women's team through to quarters
Olympics Archery: Ankita 11th in individual, women's team through to quarters

Debutant Ankita Bhakat left behind seasoned campaigners like Deepika Kumar to emerge as the best-placed Indian archer at 11th in the women's individual recurve qualification.

Veterans, newcomers chase Olympic pin glory in Paris
Veterans, newcomers chase Olympic pin glory in Paris

Pin collecting and trading goes as far back as 1896 when the first modern Olympics were held.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances