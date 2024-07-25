Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet, LAC disengagement gets boost





Jaishankar and Wang agree to give strong guidance to complete disengagement process.





Must ensure full respect for Line of Actual Control and past agreements. It is in our mutual interest to stabilise ties, Jaishankar tells Wang, PTI reports.





Just In: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane on the sidelines of the East Asia summit and discusses bilateral ties and situation at the border.