Heavy rains in Mumbai; waterlogging, traffic woes





The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services causing inconvenience to countless commuters. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, "Today's weather forecast at 8 am suggests moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs."





The forecast indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also very likely. As per the BMC, Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3.50 AM today.





The full storage capacity of Vihar Lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres). Taking to its official social media handle on X, BMC posted a video of the overflowing lake.





Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Vile Parle and the Western Express Highway show commuters making their way through the downpours. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall.





On Wednesday, an orange alert has also been issued in the state warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 26 to July 27 in Maharashtra.





An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region. On Thursday the Brihan Mumbai Metropolitan Council (BMC) said that on Thursday and Friday, there would be moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.





Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely. On Thursday High Tide is expected at 2:51 PM. Mumbai city and suburbs are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rains at some places.

The Andheri Subway in Mumbai has been closed for vehicular movement following waterlogging from the persistent rainfall. The downpours have brought back woes for Mumbai and the suburbs, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying areas in the city.