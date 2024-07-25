RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Freedom of choice: India defends Modi's Russia visit
July 25, 2024  21:11
image
India on Thursday rejected Washington's concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Moscow as it asserted that all countries have the "freedom of choice" in a multipolar world and everyone should be mindful of such realities.
 
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has a long-standing relationship with Russia which is based on "mutuality" of interests.

"In a multipolar world, all countries have the freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities," he said.

"India has a long-standing relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
His response came when asked about US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu's comments on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia earlier this month.

Lu told a Congressional hearing on Tuesday that the US was disappointed by the "symbolism" and "timing" of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia.
The Biden administration official especially highlighted that the Indian prime minister paid the visit to Moscow Washington was hosting a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

"I share your concern about this visit...and we are trying very hard to communicate those concerns directly to the Indians," Lu said after Republican Congressman Joe Wilson raised concerns about Modi's visit.

At the same time Lu, referred to Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy in June.

On the outcomes of Modi's trip, Lu said: "We did not see any new major defence deals. We saw no major discussion of technology cooperation." 

"In addition, you have Modi having said in front of Putin, on live television, his feeling that the war in Ukraine could not be won on the battlefield and the pain that he felt watching the death of children in war." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Net credit card additions down 48% to 2 mn in Q1
Net credit card additions down 48% to 2 mn in Q1

The net credit card additions in the banking sector nearly halved to 2 million in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY25) from the previous quarter due to seasonal and regulatory factors. According to the Reserve Bank...

Must ensure full respect for LAC: Jaishankar to Wang Yi
Must ensure full respect for LAC: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

Took 5 decades to realise mistake: HC on barring govt staff from joining RSS
Took 5 decades to realise mistake: HC on barring govt staff from joining RSS

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday said it took the Union government nearly five decades to realise that an "internationally renowned" organisation like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was wrongly placed in the list of organisations...

India get sleep doctor on board to assist Olympians
India get sleep doctor on board to assist Olympians

India's athletes are being told that plenty of shut-eye could be the foundation for Olympic success and the team has roped in sleep therapist Monika Sharma to keep them at their sharpest in Paris.

Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace
Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace

Naidu claimed that he never saw such a situation like how it was when Reddy, the YSRCP chief, ruled during the past five years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances