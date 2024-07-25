Focused on doing my job next 6 months: Biden





"Over the next six months, I'll be focused on doing my job as the president...





"I'll keep defending our personal freedoms and civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose.





"I'll keep calling out hate and extremism, and make it clear there is no place in America for any violence...





"I'm going to keep speaking out to protect our kids from gun violence...





"I will keep working to ensure America remains strong and secure and the leader of the free world.





"I'm the first president in this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world...





"I'm going to keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages..." Biden said in his address.

"I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to the new generation to unite our nation. There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there's also a time and a place for new voices,' US President Joe Biden says in his address to the American people from Oval Office on Wednesday night ET.