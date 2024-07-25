RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Focused on doing my job next 6 months: Biden
July 25, 2024  06:45
image
"I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to the new generation to unite our nation. There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there's also a time and a place for new voices,' US President Joe Biden says in his address to the American people from Oval Office on Wednesday night ET.   

"Over the next six months, I'll be focused on doing my job as the president... 

"I'll keep defending our personal freedoms and civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose. 

"I'll keep calling out hate and extremism, and make it clear there is no place in America for any violence... 

"I'm going to keep speaking out to protect our kids from gun violence... 

"I will keep working to ensure America remains strong and secure and the leader of the free world. 

"I'm the first president in this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world... 

"I'm going to keep working to end the war in Gaza, bring home all the hostages..." Biden said in his address.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address
Passing the torch to new generation: Biden in Oval Office address

Telling his fellow countrymen that America is at an inflection point, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

Protestors burn US flag, raise Palestine's as Netanyahu addresses US Congress
Protestors burn US flag, raise Palestine's as Netanyahu addresses US Congress

Pro-Palestinian protestors on Wednesday lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks away from the US Congress and hoisted a Palestine flag in its place.

Olympics PIX: Chaos as Morocco beat Argentina; France whip US
Olympics PIX: Chaos as Morocco beat Argentina; France whip US

A fan invasion in the opening match of the Olympic football tournament between Argentina and Morocco on Wednesday caused chaos, with Argentina eventually beaten 2-1 following a VAR review after play was suspended with the score tied at 2-2.

Firing should scare Salman: Bishnoi's brother to shooter
Firing should scare Salman: Bishnoi's brother to shooter

"You will create history by doing this job and your name will be there in all newspapers and other media," it said, citing their conversation.

Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax
Deciphering the changes in capital gains tax

The income tax department on Wednesday issued FAQs on changes in the capital gains tax saying the idea behind it was to simplify the tax structure and promote ease of compliance. The holding period for various asset classes for the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances