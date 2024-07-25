RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire in high rise in Mumbai's Borivali kills senior citizen; three injured
July 25, 2024  17:16
A 70-year-old man died and three persons were injured in a fire that broke out on Thursday in a high rise in Borivali in Mumbai's northern tip, a civic official said. 

 The blaze started in the 22-storey Kanakia Samarpan Tower, close to Magathane metro rail station, at 12:37pm and was doused at 1:02pm in an operation helmed by personnel of the Fire Brigade, police and the local BMC ward, while ambulances from the 108 service were kept on stand by, he said. 

"The fire was confined to electric wiring and cables in the electric duct between the first and 16th floor. Four people were rushed to a private hospital due to suffocation caused by the fire and fumes. 

Doctors declared Mahendra Shah (70) dead on arrival. Three others, identified as Ranjana Rajput (59), Shivani Rajput (26), and Shobha Savle (70) are hospitalised. They are stable," he said. PTI
