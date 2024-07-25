Fire in Borivali high-rise

Fire in Borivali high-riseJuly 25, 2024 17:08
Fire breaks out in Kanakia Samarpan Tower in Borivali area of Mumbai. One dead and three injured. Details awaited.
Union Budget 2024 remains largely neutral for stock markets in India
Overall market reaction to the Budget was neutral. Investors absorbed the changes to the tax rates (positive for salaried class) and capital gains taxes (CGTs, negative due to the removal of indexation and increases. Other proposals...
Rs 32,619 cr and rising: India Inc back with overseas bonds in 2024
Overseas fundraising by Indian firms is experiencing a robust revival in 2024, following a lacklustre 2023. This resurgence is primarily driven by strong demand for high-yield bonds from international investors amid improving liquidity...