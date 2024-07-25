RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fadnavis, Pawar take stock flooding in Maharashtra
July 25, 2024  14:44
Cars make their way through a flooded BKC
Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took stock of the flooding situation in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities which are receiving extremely heavy rains. 

 Pawar visited the state disaster management department at the government headquarters `Mantralaya' here and instructed officials in the affected cities to mobilise all necessary resources and relocate people to safer areas. Fadnavis was briefed about the deployment of two teams of the National Disaster Response Force in Pune and use of 11 boats to relocate residents of Ekata Nagar there to safer locations. 

Both leaders also issued a public appeal, urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and remain calm. PTI
