RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Budget notes came from PMO: TMC MP's dig at FM
July 25, 2024  19:49
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is not a "trained economist" and the Budget presented by her was based on notes received from the Prime Minister's Office as she has "no original ideas", Trinamool MP Saugata Roy claimed on Thursday.
   
Participating in a debate on the Union Budget, the TMC MP said the Budget for 2024-25 is not for the common man but it is the "Andhra-Bihar" Budget.
 
"I do not expect Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) to be like Dr Manmohan Singh, she is not a PhD from Oxford, not even like Chidambaram who has got a management degree from Harvard. She is from our own JNU, but the problem is she is bereft of new ideas, which is why this Budget reads very dull.
 
"All the notes for the Budget have come from the PMO, she has no original ideas...," he added.
 
Roy, a four-time MP from the Dum Dum constituency in West Bengal, said, "You (Sitharaman) have been a minister for seven years... You are not a trained economist, you have been lucky that way....".
 
Some members of the House raised voices opposing his statement.
 
"What is incorrect about it? She is not a trained economist," Roy said cutting them short.
 
"She is no Manmohan, she is not Chidambaram, she is not even Anantha Nageswaran...." he added.
 
The MP said the scheme announced by the Centre to offer loans upto Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions is already being offered by the West Bengal government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace
Andhra CM's 'Pablo Escobar' jibe at Jagan over alleged ganja menace

Naidu claimed that he never saw such a situation like how it was when Reddy, the YSRCP chief, ruled during the past five years.

SC rules states can tax mines, royalty on minerals not tax
SC rules states can tax mines, royalty on minerals not tax

In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states have the legislative competence to impose taxes on mines and minerals-bearing lands under the Constitution.

Olympics Archery: Ankita 11th in individual, women's team through to quarters
Olympics Archery: Ankita 11th in individual, women's team through to quarters

Debutant Ankita Bhakat left behind seasoned campaigners like Deepika Kumar to emerge as the best-placed Indian archer at 11th in the women's individual recurve qualification.

Veterans, newcomers chase Olympic pin glory in Paris
Veterans, newcomers chase Olympic pin glory in Paris

Pin collecting and trading goes as far back as 1896 when the first modern Olympics were held.

Terror threat in Paris: Police arrest teenager
Terror threat in Paris: Police arrest teenager

On Tuesday, French police arrested a Russian man suspected of planning to destabilise the Olympics, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, just days before the Games begin.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances