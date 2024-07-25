RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BMC withdraws water cut to Mumbai suburbs
July 25, 2024  12:59
BMC is withdrawing a 10% water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from 29th July. 

The reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage. 

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. The Vihar lake in Mumbai has also overflowed.

The BMC said that on Thursday and Friday, there would be moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely.

Air India issues an update in view of Mumbai rains. Tweets, "Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement."
