RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amid rumblings in alliance, Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah
July 25, 2024  11:17
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has held a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in Delhi. 

Sources close to Pawar confirmed the development and said the meeting took place late on Wednesday night.

Pawar is likely to make another visit on July 28, they said.

The meeting assumes significance as the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, is set to begin its seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly polls likely to be held in October this year.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the NCP contested four seats, but managed to win just one. Pawar's wife Sunetra, who contested from the Baramati seat, was defeated by sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.

Sunetra Pawar was later elected as a Rajya Sabha member unopposed. 

Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July 2023 and became deputy chief minister. 

In the recent past, some BJP leaders and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have blamed the inclusion of Ajit Pawar and his NCP in the Mahayuti as one of the reasons for the ruling alliance's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vivek, a weekly publication affiliated with the RSS recently published an article, which said that public sentiments turned sharply against the BJP following its alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP that subsequently led to bad performance of the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Pawar has earlier said his party has been assured a Rajya Sabha berth that fell vacant after sitting MP  Udayanraje Bhosale was elected to the Lok Sabha. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Explained: Tax Changes On Property Sales
Explained: Tax Changes On Property Sales

Maintain a proper record of documents that can act as proof of the cost of acquisition of the property, cost of improvements made to the property, expenses related to transfer of the property (like brokerage and registration charges)....

Why Nagaland Is Baying For Army's Blood
Why Nagaland Is Baying For Army's Blood

'It is in the interest of China and Pakistan to give a bad name to the Indian Army and remove AFSPA 'completely' from the north east.' 'Hopefully, better sense will prevail and the ground realities of the army countering insurgency in...

Why Radhikka Feels Beautiful
Why Radhikka Feels Beautiful

Taapsee promotes her film... Rakul gets filmi... Rashmika wants to play...

'Radical left lunatic': Trump attacks Kamala Harris
'Radical left lunatic': Trump attacks Kamala Harris

Trump, 78, launched a scathing attack on his Democratic rival, as he took the stage for the first time to address an election rally after Harris became the presumptive nominee.

Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post
Hardik Breaks Silence On Natasa's Post

Hardik displayed great maturity as he commented with a red heart, heart eyes, evil eye, and an okay hand emoji.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances