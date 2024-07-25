Abandoned house torched by miscreants in Manipur's Jiribam

Abandoned house torched by miscreants in Manipur's JiribamJuly 25, 2024 12:45
File pic. The PM is yet to visit the state since the horrific clashes last year
Unidentified miscreants torched a kutcha house in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Thursday. The house located in the Borobekra area of the district was abandoned by its owner after violence broke out in the district, they said.
The miscreants ransacked the kutcha house before setting it on fire on Wednesday night, the police said. Meanwhile, local people on Thursday immediate operations by both central and state forces to apprehend the perpetrators as well as "flush out militants from the area." PTI
