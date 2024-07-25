6,700 Indian students returned so far from B'desh

Around 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh in view of the violent clashes in that country.





Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system.





Over 100 people were killed in the clashes that began weeks ago.





"So far 6,700 Indian students have returned from Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





Being a close neighbour and friend of Bangladesh, we are hopeful that situation would return to normal in that country, he said. -- PTI