2 Jharkhand MLAs disqualified under anti-defection law
July 25, 2024  22:49
image
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker's Tribunal on Thursday disqualified two legislators under anti-defection law with effect from July 26, an official said.

The order disqualifying Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Lobin Hembrom and Congress's Jai Prakash Bhai Patel from the House came on the eve of the assembly's six-day monsoon session beginning on Friday.

The JMM and the BJP had initiated proceedings under the anti-defection law against Hembrom and Patel respectively in the Speaker's Tribunal.

Hembrom contested independently from the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat, challenging JMM's official candidate, Vijay Hansdak. 

Patel joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and contested from Hazaribag seat.

Both, however, were defeated in the elections.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto pronounced the judgment on Thursday, the official said. -- PTI 
