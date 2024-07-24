RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


When Kamala Harris refused to support a Sikh man's rights
July 24, 2024  10:23
image
As Kamala Harris is declared the Democrat Presidential candidate, a look into her past decisions. This is from an Instagram handle called @brownhistory.

It says: 

"In 2005, Trilochan Singh Oberoi, a Sikh man, applied for a job as a prison guard in California. He passed all the tests and interviews but was denied the job because he refused to shave his beard for religious reasons. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) told him he had to shave because "gas masks must fit tightly to protect correctional officers from tear gas and pepper spray...

"In 2008, Oberoi won an appeal in California's State Personnel Board, which determined that the CDCR was discriminating against him. Oberoi argued that Sikhs are able to wear gas masks and comply with safety rules and pointed out that Sikhs have worn gas masks in the US Army. He also highlighted that "beard exemptions were allowed for individuals with medical needs."

In 2011, Kamala Harris, who was then California's Attorney General, came onboard and represented the CDCR. She argued in court that Oberoi should not be employed unless he first shaved his beard. Her arguments sparked outrage from many civil rights organizations. 34 groups, including the ACLU and the ADC, penned a letter to then-Californian governor Jerry Brown, criticizing the state's actions against Oberoi's rights. They viewed Harris' stance as demeaning to religious minorities and contradictory to the Attorney General's duty to uphold civil rights for all Californians.

"Only after civil rights groups drew attention to the case did the state settle with Oberoi, granting him compensation for lost wages and discrimination, along with a managerial position in the CDCR.

"Harmeet Dhillon, Oberoi's lawyer (who represented him for free on behalf of the Sikh Coalition), said in an interview that, "what I take away from that is [Harris] will only do the right thing when there is political scrutiny from her allies on it. All of the same facts were there throughout those four years,' she continued, "The case law didn't change, the facts didn't change, only the political circumstances changed, and that's what finally led to the case resolving and my client being hired by the CDCR."
