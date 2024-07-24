RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
We need Budget like 1991: Kharge praises Manmohan
July 24, 2024  09:56
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said his party takes immense pride in the groundbreaking achievement of the Liberalisation Budget of 1991 and asserted that there is a pressing need once again for meaningful and robust second-generation reforms. 

 In a post on X, Kharge said July 1991 marked a watershed moment in India's history as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms. 

 This visionary move revolutionised the country, empowering the middle class and uplifting millions from poverty and marginalisation, he said. 

 "The Congress party takes immense pride in this groundbreaking achievement, which catalysed India's growth trajectory and continues to inspire progress and prosperity," Kharge said. 

 "Today, once again, there is a pressing need for meaningful, robust second generation reforms, which help both the middle class and the deprived," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'This Is An Andhra Pradesh-Bihar Budget'
'This Is An Andhra Pradesh-Bihar Budget'

From the word go, Bihar growled its needs out when an MP from the state said aloud: "Give something for Bihar also, Madam." Every time the Budget mentioned cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh, "Kursi Bachao" was the call from Congress MPs.

What Kamala Harris said at her first campaign rally
What Kamala Harris said at her first campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump is relying on support from billionaires and big corporations, while hers is a people powered campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday addressing her first...

Old Tax Regime May Soon Be History
Old Tax Regime May Soon Be History

There are a number of steps taken that will leave more money in the hands of the taxpayers.
These include the reduction in tax rates under the new tax regime, increase in standard deduction, allowing tax collected at source to be...

How You Can Save Rs 17,500 In New Tax Regime
How You Can Save Rs 17,500 In New Tax Regime

'The adjustments (of tax slabs and standard deduction) will reduce the tax burden for salaried individuals with an income of around Rs 20 lakh by approximately Rs 18,000.' 'For non-salaried individuals with the same income level, the...

'IOC should probe claims of abuse by Indian wrestlers'
'IOC should probe claims of abuse by Indian wrestlers'

The International Olympic Committee should investigate India's wrestling federation and bolster its tools to report cases of sexual harassment, the Sport and Rights Alliance (SRA) said

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances