RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UPSC aspirant electrocuted on waterlogged Delhi road
July 24, 2024  00:34
image
A 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate that had electricity running through it following heavy rains in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Nilesh Rai, an engineer and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, had stepped out of his PG accommodation to buy something. 

A picture purportedly showing Rai's upper body stuck to the gate with his feet in water and wires dangling from an electric pole was doing the rounds on social media. 

According to police, information was received at Ranjit Nagar police station at 2.43 pm on Monday that a man was electrocuted near Power Gym, close to Patel Nagar metro station. 

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said that after reaching the spot, it was found that the man was electrocuted after he touched the iron gate on the waterlogged road. 

"The person was taken to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Over 4 lakh students to lose 5 marks in NEET-UG after SC order
Over 4 lakh students to lose 5 marks in NEET-UG after SC order

The NTA had treated the two options as correct answers to the Physics question and had granted four marks to those examinees who had marked these options.

US Secret Service chief quits after assassination bid on Trump
US Secret Service chief quits after assassination bid on Trump

This comes amid ongoing probes by lawmakers and an internal government watchdog into how the agency handled Trump's safety and how a gunman nearly killed the Republican presidential candidate for Pennsylvania during a rally this month.

Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9%: FM
Fiscal deficit for FY25 estimated to be 4.9%: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the fiscal deficit for 2024-25 is estimated at 4.9 per cent of GDP.

Taxes comprise 63% in govt coffer: Budget documents
Taxes comprise 63% in govt coffer: Budget documents

For every rupee in the government coffer, the biggest pie of 63 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, according to the Union Budget 2024-25 documents.

Budget shows govt's commitment to lowering deficit: Fitch
Budget shows govt's commitment to lowering deficit: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the FY25 Budget demonstrated the government's ongoing commitment to reducing fiscal deficit and ensured policy continuity during the NDA government's new term. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances