UPSC aspirant electrocuted on waterlogged Delhi road





The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Nilesh Rai, an engineer and a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, had stepped out of his PG accommodation to buy something.





A picture purportedly showing Rai's upper body stuck to the gate with his feet in water and wires dangling from an electric pole was doing the rounds on social media.





According to police, information was received at Ranjit Nagar police station at 2.43 pm on Monday that a man was electrocuted near Power Gym, close to Patel Nagar metro station.





Deputy commissioner of police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said that after reaching the spot, it was found that the man was electrocuted after he touched the iron gate on the waterlogged road.





"The person was taken to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," he said. -- PTI

