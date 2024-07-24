This Budget doesn't deserve a reaction: Jaya Bachchan

This Budget doesn't deserve a reaction: Jaya BachchanJuly 24, 2024 11:00
On INDIA bloc protest against Union Budget, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "This budget doesn't deserve a reaction. This is just a drama. Promises which will be kept in papers will not be implemented."
TOP STORIES
Nirmala Sitharaman and her team decode the fine prints of Budget 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team of bureaucrats, delved into the fine print of the 2024-25 Budget documents in a press conference, detailing the government's road map on bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio...