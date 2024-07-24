RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


This Budget doesn't deserve a reaction: Jaya Bachchan
July 24, 2024  11:00
On INDIA bloc protest against Union Budget, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "This budget doesn't deserve a reaction. This is just a drama. Promises which will be kept in papers will not be implemented."
