RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Snoop Dogg a final torchbearer at Paris Olympics
July 24, 2024  13:45
Pic: Pradeep Bandekar
Pic: Pradeep Bandekar
Rapper Snoop Dogg has been announced as one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame in the last hours of its France-wide tour ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

His role comes as part of his involvement as a sportscaster for NBC's coverage, specifically on the 'Primetime in Paris' show alongside host Mike Tirico, confirmed Deadline

The rapper will take on the responsibility of carrying the Olympic flame during its penultimate leg in Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris renowned for housing part of the Olympic Village, the Stade de France, and the new Olympic Aquatics Centre.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mirabai Chanu targets gold at Paris Olympics
Mirabai Chanu targets gold at Paris Olympics

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49 kg category competition scheduled for August 7.

'Don't get scared': What Neeraj told high jumper Kushare
'Don't get scared': What Neeraj told high jumper Kushare

Sarvesh Kushare said Neeraj Chopra's advice has boosted his confidence as at one point in time this year, he was not even sure of making the Paris Games cut.

SC directs Haryana, Punjab to maintain status quo at Shambhu border
SC directs Haryana, Punjab to maintain status quo at Shambhu border

Observing that there is a trust deficit between farmers and the government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed constitution of an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesters to find a solution to...

When Sharath Kamal shared lunch table with Roger Federer
When Sharath Kamal shared lunch table with Roger Federer

India's flag-bearer for Paris Olympics, Achanta Sharath Kamal, on Wednesday recalled the most memorable moments from his five appearances at the Games so far.

Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries
Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries

Raveena Tandon enjoys a beautiful bond with her daughter, Rasha Thandani. They are each other's favourite travel companions, visiting exotic destinations and temples together.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances