RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex falls for 4th day on selling in bank shares
July 24, 2024  16:09
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex declined for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday due to selling in financial and banking shares and the government's move to hike securities transaction tax and short term capital gains tax.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 280.16 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 80,148.88 with 19 of its components closing lower and 11 with gains. During the day, it tumbled 678.53 points or 0.84 per cent to 79,750.51. 

 The NSE Nifty dropped 65.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 24,413.50. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv declined by 2 per cent after its first-quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. 

 Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were the other big laggards. However, Tech Mahindra, ITC, NTPC, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were among the gainers. Conglomerate ITC surged to 52-week highs before closing higher by 0.42 per cent in its second straight day of gains after the budget proposed no new tax on tobacco products.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat rains: Rivers in spate, villages marooned; hundreds shifted
Gujarat rains: Rivers in spate, villages marooned; hundreds shifted

Hundreds of people were evacuated after swollen rivers and overflowing dams cut off several villages and inundated low-lying areas in many parts of Gujarat amid torrential downpours on Wednesday, officials said.

'Mataji is an expert in...': Kharge on Sitharaman
'Mataji is an expert in...': Kharge on Sitharaman

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Union Budget and claimed that the plates of all states except Bihar and Andhra...

France arrests Russian suspected of planning to destabilize Olympics
France arrests Russian suspected of planning to destabilize Olympics

French police have arrested a Russian man suspected of planning to destabilize the Olympics.

It is either jail or jahannum for terrorists: Minister
It is either jail or jahannum for terrorists: Minister

Terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir will either land in jail or be sent to jahannum (hell), Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while asserting that the Modi government has zero...

18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport
18 killed as plane crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport

A private airlines' Pokhara-bound plane crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people on board.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances