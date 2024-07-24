Rajkot game zone fire raged due to foam sheets, construction material

The devastating fire at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot that killed 27 persons in May engulfed the entire structure within 3-4 minutes due to highly inflammable construction material, aided by welding work sparks and foam sheets cum cooling insulators, the crime branch stated in the charge sheet.





The charge sheet, running into over one lakh pages, was filed on Wednesday against 15 accused, including co-owners of the facility and Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) officials, in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class AP Dave.





The offences attract a jail term of a maximum of 10 years.





As many as 27 people, including children, were charred to death in the massive blaze on May 25.





"Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded. Altogether, 15 persons, including co-owners of TRP game zone and RMC officials have been arrested," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Parthrajsinh Gohil.





"It emerged during the investigation that the blaze spread and engulfed the entire structure within 3-4 minutes due to highly-inflammable construction materials such as foam sheet, plastic and wood, with sparks flying from the welding work being carried out at that time," he said.





The crime branch stated that foam sheets being used as insulators for cooling at the facility aided in the rapid spread of the blaze, Gohil said.

However, contrary to earlier reports petrol or diesel was not found at the site, he added.





Financial dealings of Prakash Jain, one of the main co-owners of the game zone who died in the fire, and other accused are being investigated and auditing is being carried out regarding their banking transactions, income tax, and Goods and Services Tax returns and will be used as evidence, Gohil said.





Forensic examination of signatures on government documents will also be used as evidence, he added. -- PTI