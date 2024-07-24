President to attend centenary of Maha legislative council





As many as 172 former council members along with current MLAs and MLCs will attend the function at the central hall of Vidhan Bhavan, they said.





A book to commemorate the history of the legislative council, which came into being on February 19, 1921, will be released on the occasion, said Narwekar and Gorhe.





Similarly, 'Best Speech' and 'Best Legislator' awards, presented by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's Maharashtra branch, will be given away, they said. The awards are pending since 2018.





When asked about the delay in filling the vacant post of the legislative council chairperson, speaker Narwekar said efforts are being made on that front.





Earlier this month, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed a joint sitting of both houses to mark the centenary of the Maharashtra legislative council.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the Maharashtra legislature on July 29 to mark the centenary celebration of the state legislative council, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and deputy chairperson of the Upper House Neelam Gorhe told reporters on Wednesday.