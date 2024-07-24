RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM not working for people who voted for his party but...: Maran
July 24, 2024  19:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not working for people who voted for his party but only for parties supporting him, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran alleged on Wednesday while criticising Budget 2024-25 for failing to meet the aspirations of middle class people. 
 
Participating in a discussion on the budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, the Chennai Central MP said nearly Rs 4 lakh crore had been promised as subsidy to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to support Modi being prime minister. "I would like to ask, from where is the money going to come, at whose cost are you going to do this?"  

"I think the time has come for the prime minister to take some good advice and follow our Chief Minister M K Stalin. When M K Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said, 'I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me, it is my duty'.

Today, our PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties which are supporting him," Maran alleged. 

"The Union budget has again failed to meet the aspiration of middle class people," he added.  

According to Maran, the Central government is penalising the people of Tamil Nadu for not voting for the BJP. 
 
"Demands from our chief minister are for our people, but why are you penalising us..because we didn't elect you? We didn't elect you because you are two faced. You always want to use us, abuse us. You want to split us in the name of religion and caste...," Maran claimed.
 
"Till now how many times has the PM said he likes Tamil language? But what has he done for the people of Tamil Nadu?" he went on to say. 
 
The DMK MP said people of Tamil Nadu have another fear -- that the Constitution may be destroyed.
  
Maran's attack came amid opposition allegations that the budget had announcements only for states ruled by BJP's allies. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fire on INS Brahmaputra: Body of missing sailor found
Fire on INS Brahmaputra: Body of missing sailor found

The Navy Chief issued directions to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat ready.

Fadnavis asked me to implicate Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Fadnavis asked me to implicate Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh

If false accusations are levelled against me, I will have no choice but to make audio-visual evidence public, Fadnavis said.

Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation, age relaxation in CAPFs
Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation, age relaxation in CAPFs

A provision has been made for relaxation in the upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) and rifleman in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ex-Agniveers,...

Kharge takes 'mataji', 'pakoda-jalebi' jibe at Sitharaman
Kharge takes 'mataji', 'pakoda-jalebi' jibe at Sitharaman

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Union Budget and claimed that the plates of all states except Bihar and Andhra...

Football, Rugby kick-off Paris Olympic games
Football, Rugby kick-off Paris Olympic games

The sporting action at the Paris Olympics kicked off with two soccer matches on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances