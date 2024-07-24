RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Plane hit container: Nepal plane crash eyewitness
July 24, 2024  15:40
Recounting the harrowing experience of witnessing the Nepal plane crash that claimed 18 lives, the eyewitnesses said that if the plane wouldn't have hit the container, it would have definitely hit the residential area.

Eyewitness, Aadesh Lama, who witnessed the crash, said, "I was working here at my garage in the morning and then I heard a loud sound. We thought a tyre had burst but we came to know that a plane had crashed. It had knocked a container, if it wasn't the container then it surely would have slid down and hit the residential area. The container saved us. It struck the container and came to the ground and got engulfed by fire."

Another witness, Krishna Bahadur Thapa, detailed his initial reaction. "I heard a loud bang, about three to four of us were here. We first assumed it to be a vehicle accident but it turned out to be an aircraft that had crashed. The plane slid down and stopped, at first there was the sound, then after the smoke billowed and then it was engulfed by fire.

"I rushed near to the site where the plane crashed and there again was an explosion and then I ran backwards with fear," Thapa said while speaking to ANI.

An aircraft of Saurya Airlines crashed during take-off at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday, Nepal-based daily, The Himalayan Times reported. The plane was scheduled to leave for Pokhara from Kathmandu when the accident happened.

The Tribhuvan International Airport, in an official release, said that 18 dead bodies were recovered from the site and only 1 person survived the crash.

The TIA said "CRJ7 (Reg-9NAME) of Sourya Airlines took off from Kathmandu at 11:11 am local time during the flight to Pokhara, turned right and crashed at a place on the east side of the runway. It is reported that the fire was brought under control and the rescue work was started immediately. The dead bodies of 18 people were recovered and 1 injured person was rescued and taken to the hospital."

The Pilot of the Saurya Airline plane that crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu is the lone survivor of the crash.
