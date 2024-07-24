Plane crash at Kathmandu airport

Plane crash at Kathmandu airportJuly 24, 2024 11:46
A plane has crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. According to early reports, the aircraft had 19 people on board and slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport.
TOP STORIES
Nirmala Sitharaman and her team decode the fine prints of Budget 2024
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her team of bureaucrats, delved into the fine print of the 2024-25 Budget documents in a press conference, detailing the government's road map on bringing down the debt-to-GDP ratio...