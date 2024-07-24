Overhead wire kaput, trains disrupted in Mumbai





Occasional winds at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour are also very likely.





BMC has predicted high tides of 4.20 metres at 2:18 a.m today. The average rainfall recorded from July 23 to July 24 has been 26.28 mm.





Local train services on the Main Line of the Mumbai suburban network were disrupted after a bamboo structure fell on an overhead wire between Sion and Matunga stations on Wednesday morning, the Central Railway officials said.

As a result, the fast local train services remained held up between Sion and Matunga stations for almost an hour, causing hardships for office-goers and others. Due to the delay, many passengers chose to get off the stationary local trains and walk along the tracks, risking their lives, a commuter and train activist said.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said, "A bamboo structure erected around a building adjacent to the railway line fell down on the UP fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) line between Sion and Matunga stations at around 7.25 am."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also forecasted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated parts of the city and suburbs.