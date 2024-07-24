RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Only 1 person survived Nepal plane crash: the pilot
July 24, 2024  16:43
A Nepalese private plane crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport here on Wednesday, killing 18 people aboard, including a child, and seriously injuring the pilot - the only survivor. 

 The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft of Saurya Airlines, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and technical staff of the airline, was bound for Pokhara International Airport for regular maintenance service when the accident occurred at 11.11 am (local time).

 "Shortly after takeoff from runway 02, the aircraft veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway," said a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. It said rescue operations were initiated immediately and fire was brought under control.

 "One injured person (Captain Manish Ratna Shakya) was rescued and taken to the hospital, and 18 People were found dead," it added. The aviation authority identified one of the passengers as a child named Adhiraj Sharma, who was the son of Manu Raj Sharma, a technician of Saurya Airlines. Sharma's wife Priza Khatiwada and their four-year old son Adhiraj died in the crash. A statement issued by the airline said that Priza and her son were initially identified as employees of the company, but it was later revealed that they were passengers. 

 Videos posted online showed the plane being enveloped in fire and smoke. Fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident. The deceased were identified as co-pilot S Katuwal and employees of Saurya Airlines and a Yemeni national (Aref Reda). 

Pilot Captain Manish Shakya, 37, is undergoing treatment at Kathmandu Model Hospital. Of the deceased, 15 died on the spot while three died during treatment at a local hospital, authorities said.
