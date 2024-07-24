RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No money, budget after 2 months, says Andhra
July 24, 2024  00:27
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said in the assembly that the state government will table the budget after two months as it is currently not in a position to present it due to financial constraints. 

Addressing the second meeting of the first session of the assembly on Tuesday, after the formation of the TDP-led government, the chief minister revealed the decision on the state budget. 

"Because of financial constraints we are not able to table the budget now. We came to a decision to table it after two months," said Naidu. 

Later, he thanked the Centre for giving an "assurance" in the Union Budget for 2024-25 to complete the Polavaram Project as soon as possible. 

Reacting to the Union Budget allocating Rs 15,000 crore for the southern state's capital city construction, Naidu exhorted that good days have returned to Amravati, the greenfield capital city he has been championing for a decade already. 

Moreover, the CM promised to repair roads across the state and start releasing the remaining three white papers on subjects such as excise, law and order and state finance from Wednesday in the House. -- PTI
