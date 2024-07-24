RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nipah: 16 additional contacts test negative, says Kerala Health Min
July 24, 2024  21:45
Test results for 16 more contacts of the 14-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus have returned negative, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday. 

The boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21.

After attending the Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collector's Conference Hall via online, George said that 16 out of the 58 samples tested for Nipah virus have returned negative results. 

"All of them belong to the low-risk category," she said in a release.

The minister said that three people were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, bringing the total number of admitted patients to 21 in Manjeri and Kozhikode Medical College Hospitals. 

"Out of these, 17 are contacts (people who have come into contact with Nipah virus patients)," she said.

George added that 12 new people were added to the secondary contact list on Wednesday, increasing the total number of people in the contact list to 472. Of these, 220 are in the high-risk category.

A fever survey was conducted in 8,376 houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats on Wednesday. 

"So far, a total of 26,431 houses have been surveyed. The survey is expected to be completed in all houses by tomorrow (Thursday)," the release stated. 

Counselling was provided to 224 people today as part of mental support.
Meanwhile, a Central team of health experts visited Malappuram on Wednesday to assess the situation. -- PTI
