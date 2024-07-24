RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nifty, Sensex yet to cheer Budget, mkts in red
July 24, 2024  10:04
Indian Benchmark indices opened in negative territory as the Union budget proved to be a non-event to the market participants. The Sensex opened in red at 80,343.38, down 85.43 or 0.11 per cent while the Nifty 40 also opened in red at 24445.00, down 34 points or 0.14 per cent.

The Bank Nifty showed a similar trend opening at 51657.70, lower by 120.60 points or 0.23 per cent.

Among the sectoral stocks Bank, Auto, Financial Services, IT, Pharma, Private Bank, Realty, and Healthcare traded in red during the initial hours of the trade.

On the other hand the sectoral stocks of FMCG, Media, Metal, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, Oil and Gas traded in red.
