'Netanyahu should not have been invited to speak at US Congress'





At the same time Netanyahu is expected to address Congress, a variety of progressive nonprofit groups are hosting an event in the Capitol that multiple Democratic lawmakers are expected to attend, according to an invitation shared with CNN.





The event, "Peace is Possible: An Alternative Vision for Israel and Palestine,' will feature Israeli and Palestinian peace leaders and is hosted by groups like the Center for American Progress and Middle East Democracy Center.





Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat, is expected to deliver opening remarks at the event, according to an advisory shared with CNN. See what Pramial Jayapal said in the image alongside.

A number of Democratic lawmakers are planning to participate in a series of counter-programming events on Wednesday instead of attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress, the latest example of how Democrats remain divided over Israel's handling of its war with Hamas.