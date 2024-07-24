RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Netanyahu should not have been invited to speak at US Congress'
July 24, 2024  14:16
image
A number of Democratic lawmakers are planning to participate in a series of counter-programming events on Wednesday instead of attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress, the latest example of how Democrats remain divided over Israel's handling of its war with Hamas.

At the same time Netanyahu is expected to address Congress, a variety of progressive nonprofit groups are hosting an event in the Capitol that multiple Democratic lawmakers are expected to attend, according to an invitation shared with CNN.

The event, "Peace is Possible: An Alternative Vision for Israel and Palestine,' will feature Israeli and Palestinian peace leaders and is hosted by groups like the Center for American Progress and Middle East Democracy Center.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat, is expected to deliver opening remarks at the event, according to an advisory shared with CNN. See what Pramial Jayapal said in the image alongside. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mirabai Chanu targets gold at Paris Olympics
Mirabai Chanu targets gold at Paris Olympics

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action in the women's 49 kg category competition scheduled for August 7.

'Don't get scared': What Neeraj told high jumper Kushare
'Don't get scared': What Neeraj told high jumper Kushare

Sarvesh Kushare said Neeraj Chopra's advice has boosted his confidence as at one point in time this year, he was not even sure of making the Paris Games cut.

SC directs Haryana, Punjab to maintain status quo at Shambhu border
SC directs Haryana, Punjab to maintain status quo at Shambhu border

Observing that there is a trust deficit between farmers and the government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed constitution of an independent committee comprising eminent persons to reach out to the protesters to find a solution to...

When Sharath Kamal shared lunch table with Roger Federer
When Sharath Kamal shared lunch table with Roger Federer

India's flag-bearer for Paris Olympics, Achanta Sharath Kamal, on Wednesday recalled the most memorable moments from his five appearances at the Games so far.

Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries
Raveena-Rasha's Venice Diaries

Raveena Tandon enjoys a beautiful bond with her daughter, Rasha Thandani. They are each other's favourite travel companions, visiting exotic destinations and temples together.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances