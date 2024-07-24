Maharashtra doesn't get its share: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Maharashtra doesn't get its share: Priyanka ChaturvediJuly 24, 2024 11:03
On leaders of the INDIA bloc protesting against Union Budget 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "This protest is against the discrimination in the budget. All the opposition-ruled states have been ignored... We witnessed 'PM Maharashtra Virodhi Yojana' in the Budget yesterday. Maharashtra is the highest tax paying state, yet we don't get our share in return."
