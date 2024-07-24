Jailed Kannada actor Darshan's wife meets DKS

Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday met D K Shivakumar at his residence here, a day after the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said he would help the Kannada actor if injustice has been meted out to him.

Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 associates are currently lodged in jail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Later speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the meeting was regarding admission of their son Vineesh Thoogudeepa in his school.

"Their son was studying in our school earlier but he was shifted to another school. Now she wants her son to study in my school once again. She came seeking re-admission to our school. She met me as the principal denied admission," he said. "I have told her that I will talk to the Principal because there are lots of formalities involved including examination.

When he was asked about his statement in Ramanagara that he would help the actor if injustice was meted out to him, he said: "I told so as Darshan's fans were raising slogans and demanding justice for the actor. Darshan is in judicial custody and the police are investigating it. I never interfere in the investigation or judicial process. Law will take its course."

According to police probing the case, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged the star, allegedly leading to his murder.

His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment at Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9. -- PTI